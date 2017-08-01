Home / Latest News /
20-year-old Arkansas man arrested in fatal shooting of mother
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
A 20-year-old Arkansas man is accused of fatally shooting his mother Monday afternoon, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
Officers were called to the 16000 block of Smith Ridge Road in Garfield around 3:06 p.m., the newspaper reported, citing a news release from the Benton County sheriff’s office.
When they arrived, they reportedly found Christel Malone, 44, dead. They later arrested Patrick Malone, and the sheriff's office confirmed to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he is Christel Malone's son.
Malone is currently being held at the Benton County jail on a capital murder charge. No bail has been set.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 20-year-old Arkansas man arrested in fatal shooting of mother
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
LRDawg says... August 1, 2017 at 12:11 p.m.
Monster
( permalink | suggest removal )
Kharma says... August 1, 2017 at 1 p.m.
If he did this thing then apparently he didn't read the (former) monument's admonitions. This thing is certainly not honorific of one's mother.
Oh, and if he did this thing then he should fry. Bring back the electric chair and be done with all the lethal drug nonsense.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.