Tuesday, August 01, 2017, 1:08 p.m.

20-year-old Arkansas man arrested in fatal shooting of mother

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.

patrick-christopher-malone

PHOTO BY BENTON COUNTY JAIL

Patrick Christopher Malone

A 20-year-old Arkansas man is accused of fatally shooting his mother Monday afternoon, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Officers were called to the 16000 block of Smith Ridge Road in Garfield around 3:06 p.m., the newspaper reported, citing a news release from the Benton County sheriff’s office.

When they arrived, they reportedly found Christel Malone, 44, dead. They later arrested Patrick Malone, and the sheriff's office confirmed to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he is Christel Malone's son.

Malone is currently being held at the Benton County jail on a capital murder charge. No bail has been set.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

LRDawg says... August 1, 2017 at 12:11 p.m.

Monster

Kharma says... August 1, 2017 at 1 p.m.

If he did this thing then apparently he didn't read the (former) monument's admonitions. This thing is certainly not honorific of one's mother.

Oh, and if he did this thing then he should fry. Bring back the electric chair and be done with all the lethal drug nonsense.

