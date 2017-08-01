Home / Latest News /
Manager accused of stealing cash from Arkansas discount store
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 11:56 a.m.
A 52-year-old Arkansas man is accused of stealing $6,925.28 from the Dollar General store where he worked, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.
Authorities began investigating when a district manager called to report that Danny P. Inskeep had stolen two cash deposits from the Midway Dollar General on Arkansas 5, where he worked as a store manager.
After finding that two cash receipts had never been deposited, the sheriff’s office put out a warrant for Inskeep’s arrest Wednesday.
On Monday, Inskeep was charged with theft of property and taken to Baxter County jail, where he later posted $7,500 bond.
Inskeep’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
