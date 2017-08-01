Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Pistol-packing bride arrested after pointing gun at groom
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A Tennessee bride was arrested hours after saying "I do" when authorities say she pointed a gun at her groom.
Murfreesboro police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF-TV on Monday that 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard was still in her wedding dress when she was arrested on an aggravated domestic assault charge.
Evans said officers responded to a report of Prichard and her husband arguing at a Clarion Inn motel a few hours after they were married. Police said witnesses reported that Prichard pulled a 9 mm pistol out of her dress, pointed it at her husband's head and pulled the trigger.
The gun wasn't loaded. Police said Prichard then loaded a round in the chamber and fired a shot in the air.
Tigermule says... August 1, 2017 at 11:57 a.m.
This marriage may not make it
