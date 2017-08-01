Authorities: Youths who escaped from Arkansas juvenile treatment center back in custody

Two youths who escaped from a juvenile treatment center are back in custody, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

A spokeswoman for the department said authorities found Angel Torres, 17, of Springdale and a second unidentified minor around 11 p.m. Monday, ending a search that began when the pair fled the Harrisburg Juvenile Detention Center earlier that day.

Amy Webb said she did not yet know how or where the two were found.

Torres' name was released because he is in custody on a felony offense and could have been charged as an adult when he was committed to the Division of Youth Services, according to a news release.