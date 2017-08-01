Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Youths who escaped from Arkansas juvenile treatment center back in custody
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.
Two youths who escaped from a juvenile treatment center are back in custody, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
A spokeswoman for the department said authorities found Angel Torres, 17, of Springdale and a second unidentified minor around 11 p.m. Monday, ending a search that began when the pair fled the Harrisburg Juvenile Detention Center earlier that day.
Amy Webb said she did not yet know how or where the two were found.
Torres' name was released because he is in custody on a felony offense and could have been charged as an adult when he was committed to the Division of Youth Services, according to a news release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Authorities: Youths who escaped from Arkansas juvenile treatment center back in custody
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.