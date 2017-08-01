2 pickups overturn in Arkansas crash, killing 1 driver, state police say

A 60-year-old man died Monday afternoon in a crash in which two pickups overturned, Arkansas State Police said.

The collision reportedly happened shortly before 4 p.m., when Walter and Joyce Smith, both from Dover, were headed south in a 2002 Dodge pickup on Arkansas 7 north of Linker Mountain Road in Dover.

According to a preliminary report, Donald Keith Becker of Dover was attempting to turn left onto the highway from a private road when the Smiths' Dodge hit his 1991 Ford pickup, overturning both vehicles.

State police said Walter Smith, 76, the Dodge's driver; and Joyce Smith, 72, were both taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Russellville for their injuries.

Becker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 285 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary crash data.