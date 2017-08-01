Brother wounded in LR altercation

Little Rock police say a 39-year-old man shot his brother Sunday morning, hours after the brother told police that the sibling stole a TV from his residence.

Elmoryo Livingston was arrested in the 8200 block of Fairwood Road and charged with first-degree domestic battery, terroristic act, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a instrument of crime, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called at 8:18 a.m. and found 40-year-old Bruce Livingston, who was bleeding and walking up the road while appearing to hold his chest, an police report said.

Bruce Livingston told police his brother, Elmoryo Livingston, had shot him. According to the report, Elmoryo Livingston drove his vehicle toward officers, but exited the vehicle and was arrested.

The arrest report said the two brothers got into a "physical altercation," and Elmoryo Livingston shot his brother with a shotgun. Witnesses told authorities that Bruce Livingston was protecting himself, and Elmoryo Livingston was the primary aggressor, the report said.

Earlier that morning, police were called to 8213 Fairwood Road, where Bruce Livingston said his brother came to the home and pointed a pistol at his face, according to a report. Bruce Livingston told police Elmoryo Livingston threatened to kill him and their mother, 70-year-old Emma Livingston, and that Elmoryo Livingston took a TV from their mother's bedroom during the incident, the report said.

Bruce Livingston told authorities that his brother had lived at the Fairwood Road home up until about three months ago.

Metro on 08/01/2017