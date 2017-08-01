Marriage Licenses

Jasmine Ireland, 28, and Andrew Wilbon, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Ashraf Zayed, 37, of Oak Forest, Ill., and Maria Martinez Nieves, 36, of Tampa, Fla.

James Ramsay, 37, and Calra Smith, 36, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Herring, 23, and Grace Winkelman, 22, both of Memphis, Tenn.

Sarah Rhodes, 30, and Joseph Smith, 33, both of Little Rock.

Raven Tworivers, 22, and Miguel Penn, 23, both of Little Rock.

Regina Carson, 26, and Brandon McCall, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Anuj Shah, 26, and Gauri Lamture, 26, both of Little Rock.

Daveius Miller, 20, and Susiette Hawkins, 20, both of Little Rock.

Marco Frausto Becerra, 42, and Sujey Munoz Vargas, 36, both of Mabelvale.

Ivory Adams, 45, and Katrina Ross, 44, both of Little Rock.

Danny O'Kelley, 61, of Little Rock and Sharon Burt, 58, of North Little Rock.

Jason Williams, 41, and Jodie Lafever, 33, both of Ward.

Abel Benavidez, 23, and Crystal Alvarez-Blanco, 22, both of Little Rock.

Clarence Hollis Jr., 28, and Brea Banner, 28, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-2913. Jerry Vaughn Jr. v. Laura Vaughn.

17-2916. Johnnie Simmons Jr. v. Vanessa Foster.

17-2917. Brock Beal Sr. v. Leticia Beal.

17-2919. Kendal Harkey v. Stacey Harkey.

17-2920. Rita Slater v. Eugen Slater Jr.

17-2923. Abigail Austin v. Jonathon Austin.

17-2924. Rakwon Young v. Paris Young.

17-2925. Patricia Spencer v. James Spencer.

17-2932. Matthew Paulus v. Anne Paulus.

GRANTED

16-3624. Grant Opitz v. Elizabeth Furguson.

17-1100. Evelyn Curtis v. Ray Curtis.

17-1510. Mandrell Howell v. Marilyn Howell.

17-1968. Ramona Harris v. Tommy Harris.

17-2398. Crystal Williams v. Darmy Williams.

Metro on 08/01/2017