Flash flood strands 35 hikers in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — A police helicopter rescued about 35 hikers stranded by flooding in a national forest in Arizona — the latest incident in which groups were trapped by floodwaters during the state’s rainy season.

The rescue Sunday in a canyon on the outskirts of Tucson took place a week after 17 people were saved after flash flooding through a different canyon several miles away, and 15 days after 10 members of an extended family died in flash flooding along a river.

Those rescued Sunday evening weren’t in immediate danger, the Pima County sheriff’s office said.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to ferry out the people who were stranded at a flooded, bridged crossing leading to two popular trails in the Sabino Canyon area.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for the canyon and other parts of the Santa Catalina Mountains after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain, including 2 inches at a ranger station on Mount Lemmon.

The situation was reported to the sheriff’s office about 7 p.m. and the rescue was concluded nearly four hours later, Deputy Cody Gress said.

No one was hurt or required medical condition.

Escapees fool jailer with peanut butter

JASPER, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff said a dozen inmates escaped from jail by using peanut butter to cover the number on a door to trick a new employee into opening a door leading outside the jail.

Walker County Sheriff James Underwood said the inmates used peanut butter from jail sandwiches to cover the numbers of an outside door, leading the young, inexperienced jailer watching on closed-circuit TV to believe it was a door leading to cells.

“It may sound crazy, but these kinds of people are crazy like a fox,” Underwood told a news conference. “He thought he was opening the cell door for this man to go in his cell, but in fact he opened up the outside door.”

The group was then able to flee outside, where they used blankets to climb over a razor-wire fence.

The fugitives were between 18 and 30, facing charges ranging from disorderly conduct to attempted murder. All but one of the dozen inmates were captured within eight hours, and the sheriff said Monday that he hoped the last one would be back in custody by day’s end. He said the only person seriously hurt was an inmate who sliced his thumb climbing over a razor-wire fence.

Underwood said the escape happened about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, and he estimated that inmates had cleared the barbed wire fence in less than 10 minutes.

Texas adds schools to campus-carry law

FORT WORTH — Texas’ so-called “campus carry” law will be expanded beginning today to also include community colleges in the state.

People with a handgun license will be allowed to carry a concealed firearm on campus, although there will be some restrictions such as in performance halls or childcare centers.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that one school, Tarrant County College, has put up signs designating some areas as gun-free zones.

College spokesman Reginald Gates said rifles will remain among the weapons banned on campus, and added that open carry of a handgun also isn’t allowed.

The Texas Legislature in 2015 adopted a law that already allows concealed handguns at public colleges statewide, but community colleges were given an extra year to prepare.

Private colleges in the state were allowed to opt out under the law and nearly all did.

EPA classifies West Texas site superfund

KERMIT, Texas — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given a West Texas site a federal Superfund designation marking it as one of the most hazardous waste sites in the country.

On Monday, the EPA said in a statement that a portion of the Santa Rosa Aquifer in Kermit has been added to the Superfund program’s National Priorities List.

The aquifer in the city west of Odessa has a contaminated groundwater plume a mile long and 1.5 miles wide.

Local officials first detected trichloroethene, an industrial solvent, in 1990. Tetrachloroethene, widely used to dry-clean fabrics, was detected in 2000. Federal authorities said the source of the contamination is unknown.

Kermit treats the drinking water before releasing it to more than 5,700 customers.

A Section on 08/01/2017