Two killed, 1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on Arkansas road

A 93-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman died Monday after their vehicle was hit while trying to turn on an Arkansas road, according to state police.

Phyllis and Nelson Gatewood, both from Highland, were reportedly driving west in a 2015 Chrysler on U.S. 62 in Sharp County near Ash Flat when a 2004 Chevrolet struck them as they tried to turn left.

State police said Ronnie Barnes, 58, of Walnut Ridge was driving the Chevrolet. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for his injuries, according to the report.

Conditions were reportedly dry and clear at the time of the crash.

At least 285 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.