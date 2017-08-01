Ex-elections official says she'll run again for Arkansas secretary of state

LITTLE ROCK — A former state and local elections official says she's making another run for Arkansas secretary of state.

Susan Inman said Tuesday that she's seeking the Democratic nomination for the post, currently held by Republican Mark Martin. Martin was first elected to the post in 2010 and is barred from seeking re-election next year because of term limits.

Inman lost to Martin in the 2014 secretary of state's race. She served as director of elections for former Secretary of State Sharon Priest, a Democrat, and was the Pulaski County election director for 13 years. She has also served as both a county election commissioner and a state election commissioner.

Inman vowed to push for ways to increase voter participation, including automatic registration and expanding the use of voting by mail.