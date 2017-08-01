Family: Finding their separate ways

California toddlers Erika and Eva Sandoval came into this world conjoined. Now, as the twins approach their third birthday this month, they are separate individuals thanks to a risky 18-hour separation surgery in December at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif.

Where they once did everything together, now Erika likes fixing things and busies herself hammering at the walls and banisters with a plastic banana, and Eva enjoys make-believe baking and serves everyone invisible cake and soda throughout the day.

Read more about these twins and their new lives in Wednesday’s Family section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.