Food: Plum delicious

When it comes to stone fruits, it seems peaches and cherries get all the attention.

Perhaps the plum’s dehydrated cousin is to blame, because, after all, prunes do have certain connotations associated with their consumption. (For the record, all prunes are plums, but not all plums are prunes.)

But fresh plums and dried plums are completely different fruits in terms of flavor.

Fresh plums are juicy, refreshingly sweet and a little bit tart — especially if you eat them unpeeled. Dried plums, on the other hand, are sweeter, with a heavier flavor.

Fresh plums are available from May to October. Though plum trees can be grown almost everywhere in America, California, Idaho, Michigan, Oregon and Washington state produce most of the U.S. crop.

