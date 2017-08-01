Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 01, 2017, 5:14 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:07 a.m. Updated today at 3:07 a.m.

Historic Little Rock Mayor Charles E. Taylor was born in 1868. The July 17 Old News column gave the wrong year.

Metro on 08/01/2017

Print Headline: Getting it straight

