Gonzalez nearly unhittable with baby on way

MIAMI -- Gio Gonzalez took the mound Monday filled with emotion while thinking of his pregnant wife and his late friend Jose Fernandez.

Soon he was thinking about a no-hitter, too.

The Washington Nationals left-hander held the Miami Marlins hitless until the ninth inning, when Dee Gordon led off with a clean single, and Sean Doolittle got the final three outs for a 1-0 victory.

Gonzalez's wife is back in Washington and expected to deliver their second child at any time. To compound his emotions, before the game he met Fernandez's family, visiting Marlins Park for the first time since the late ace -- an offseason fishing buddy of Gonzalez's -- died in a boat crash in September.

"It was a heavy dose of a lot of emotion today," said Gonzalez, a native of nearby Hialeah. "I tried to calm it down. I didn't want to think about it too much."

Gonzalez (9-5) succeeded, delivering one of the best performances of his 10-year career. He walked 3, hit a batter, struck out 5 and retired 14 in a row during one stretch.

Gonzalez warmed up before the game using a ball bearing Fernandez's number and initials. But once he took the mound, his emotions didn't show.

"He was really focused and very calm -- the best I've seen him," Manager Dusty Baker said.

But he tired in the ninth. Gordon singled by sending a soft liner the opposite way to left-center field on a 1-1 pitch, the 106th pitch Gonzalez threw.

The weary left-hander's attention immediately turned to Doolittle warming up.

"It was like, 'All right, I'm exhausted, let's go get the man and close this game out. I want to go home now,' " Gonzalez said. "If it would have happened, it would have been beautiful. It didn't happen, but we got the win. That's the most important thing."

Mindful of Fernandez's family, Gonzalez waved his glove toward the Marlins' dugout as he walked off the mound, and he received a standing ovation from the crowd of 18,962.

Doolittle got National League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton to ground into a double play. After Christian Yelich beat out an infield single, Marcell Ozuna popped out, giving Doolittle his fourth save since being acquired from Oakland on July 16.

Gonzalez quickly heard from his wife.

"She texted me saying, 'You almost put me in labor today,' " he said.

He was on standby to fly back to Washington and said he would have abandoned his no-hit bid if he had received word she was about to deliver.

Jose Urena (9-5) matched zeroes with Gonzalez until the sixth, when Bryce Harper's RBI single put the Nationals ahead. Urena allowed just three hits in eight innings.

The closest Miami came to a hit before the ninth came when shortstop Wilmer Difo made a diving, back-handed grab of Miguel Rojas' soft line drive in the sixth.

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 6 Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco hit home runs, Nick Pivetta threw six sharp innings and host Philadelphia beat Atlanta to complete a four-game sweep. Pivetta (4-6) gave up 1 run and 3 hits, striking out 5. Kurt Suzuki and Freddie Freeman went deep for Atlanta. Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (9-6) allowed 5 runs and 7 hits in 4 innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 6, RANGERS 4 Robinson Cano had a two-run single in the ninth and visiting Seattle won 6-4 hours after the Rangers had traded pitcher Yu Darvish. The Mariners trailed 4-0 after two innings, but Cano lined a ball over the head of right fielder Shin-Soo Choo, getting two runs home before he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double in the ninth. The hit came right after pitching coach Doug Brocail was ejected for arguing a balk called against Alex Claudio (2-1) that put runners at second and third.

YANKEES 7, TIGERS 3 Aaron Judge broke out of a slump with his 34th home run, regaining sole possession of the major league lead in a victory over visiting Detroit. Luis Severino beat Michael Fulmer in a matchup of young All-Stars. Chase Headley put the AL East leaders ahead to stay with a two-run double in a four-run fourth inning.

RED SOX 6, INDIANS 2 Doug Fister took a shutout into the eighth inning, rookie Rafael Devers went 4 for 4 and drove in a run and host Boston beat Cleveland. Mookie Betts stopped his mini-slump by driving in 3 runs with 2 singles, and Eduardo Nunez added 3 hits and 2 RBI for the Red Sox, who won for the third time in nine games.

ORIOLES 2, ROYALS 1 Craig Gentry (Arkansas Razorbacks) singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and host Baltimore defeated Kansas City. Manny Machado had two hits and scored a run for the Orioles, who have won three consecutive.

WHITE SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 6 Matt Davidson singled in Leury Garcia with two outs in the ninth inning for his second game-ending hit in as many days, and host Chicago rallied to beat Toronto on Monday night after losing top prospect Yoan Moncada to a right knee injury.

ASTROS 14, RAYS 7 Jake Marisnick had 3 hits, including 2 home runs, and a career-high 5 RBI as host Houston beat Tampa Bay.

Sports on 08/01/2017