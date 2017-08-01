Home / Latest News /
HIV-positive track coach charged with abusing dozens of schoolboys
By The Associated Press
WALDORF, Md. — A teachers' aide and track coach described as a "predator" by a county prosecutor now faces more than 100 felony counts of child sex abuse and other offenses.
Local media reported on Monday that the 119 counts against 30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell include infecting or trying to infect three schoolboys with HIV, filming them in sex acts, giving them marijuana and other crimes from May 2015 to June 2017.
The FBI is on the case. Charles County prosecutor Tony Covington said 11 of the 24 male victims have yet to be identified.
Sheriff Troy Berry said a video on one of Bell's electronic devices shows him appearing to have sex with a boy inside a classroom.
Bell's attorney, Jeffrey Griffith, says Bell is looking forward to fighting the allegations.
snakebite60 says... August 1, 2017 at 2:13 p.m.
ah Maryland . how well do you vet your teachers ? not paying enough dues to the teacher's union? castrate the swine
