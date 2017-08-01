• Amanda Hess, a Kentucky obstetrician, was at a Frankfort hospital preparing to give birth when she heard about an emergency case down the hall, put on a surgical gown and booties, and went to help Leah Halliday-Johnson deliver a baby girl, then gave birth herself just hours later.

• Nigel Blair, a resort manager in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., wants to know why authorities didn't arrest John Kiernan after the 37-year-old former police officer was seen on security video punching and knocking out a parking attendant during a dispute over an $18 charge.

• Doug Eggiman, fire chief in Midway, S.C., said two 12-year-old girls floating in a raft off DeBordieu Beach were bitten by a small shark that jumped aboard and thrashed about, sending one girl to the hospital with a bite wound on her thigh.

• Louise Friedlander yelled "Tessa, it's Mama!" when she was reunited with her Yorkshire terrier that disappeared 8 years ago in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., and was found wandering 11 miles away by animal shelter workers who scanned its microchip.

• Douglas Swartz, the police chief in Canal Fulton, Ohio, said he learned that his business card had been used to snort heroin, after a passer-by found a woman unconscious and took the rolled-up card and spilled powder to the police station seeking help.

• Jordan Patch, owner of the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., said a 3-foot alligator captured by workers near a fairgrounds and believed to be an escaped pet will get the care it deserves when it goes on exhibit at the privately owned zoo.

• L'Jean McKneely, a Baton Rouge police sergeant, said it's unlikely that a woman, beaten bloody by her husband, will face criminal charges after the husband, who was clinging to the cab, fell off the box truck she was escaping in and was crushed under its wheels.

• Robert Mays, who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $250,000 from a New Jersey child center to buy luxury goods, including a Maserati, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution.

• Bennet Johns, a rookie police officer in Laurel, Md., responding to a call at a grocery store where a 20-year-old woman was accused of shoplifting, paid for two packs of diapers for her toddler, saying he was touched by her predicament because he was raised by a single mother.

