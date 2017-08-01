Investigation ongoing after body found in Arkansas hours after abandoned vehicle located

An investigation is ongoing after a body was found in Arkansas, hours after an abandoned vehicle was located in a neighboring county, authorities said.

Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, swimmers on the White River called the Jackson County sheriff’s office in reference to an abandoned vehicle just off the Fitzhugh Levee.

Deputies responded and determined that the vehicle was registered in Craighead County, according to a news release. After contacting the registered owner, a missing person report was filed.

A search by Jackson County authorities as well as officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission followed late Monday.

On Tuesday, deputies were set to scour over the area a second time when Game and Fish officers advised that the body of an unidentified white female was found in Woodruff County.

The body will be transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.