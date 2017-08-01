LR teacher, activist becomes second Democrat to contend for 2nd District seat

Little Rock teacher Gwendolynn Combs announced Monday that she is seeking the Democratic nomination in central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District next year, saying she wants to refocus the federal government on the needs of Arkansans.

Combs, 42, is the second Democrat to announce a bid for the congressional seat that has been held by Little Rock Republican French Hill since 2015. Hill is a former banker.

Combs is a gifted-and-talented specialist at Stephens Elementary School in the Little Rock School District who served a stint in the Air Force. She helped organize the Little Rock Women's March for Arkansas in January and went to Washington, D.C., last month to protest Senate Republicans' efforts to repeal and replace the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

"I want to represent people who don't have the power and the influence of bankers, lobbyists and career politicians," she said in a news release. "I am interested in issues that affect working-class people."

Paul Spencer of Scott -- a teacher at Catholic High School for Boys in Little Rock who has a family farm growing pecans and keeping bees -- announced his candidacy for the congressional seat last month and warned of the perils of Republican congressional leaders' plans to repeal and replace the federal health care law signed by President Barack Obama in 2010.

Another potential Democratic candidate, attorney Bob Edwards of Little Rock, said Monday that he expects to decide in the next few months whether to run. The 2nd Congressional District includes Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline, Van Buren and White counties.

For the 2018 election, the filing period for state and federal offices will be Feb. 22-March 1. The primary will be May 22 and the general election will be Nov. 6.

Combs wasn't available for interviews with reporters Monday because she spent the day meeting with her campaign treasurer, and she returns to her teaching duties today, according to her campaign.

But in response to written questions submitted by the Democrat-Gazette, Combs said her highest priorities in Congress would include health care, education, economic development and climate change.

Like Spencer, Combs said she would have "absolutely" voted for the Affordable Care Act.

"The protections provided to people with pre-existing conditions alone make the Affordable Care Act a significant benefit to the hardworking people who need it," she said. "Keeping children on their parents' insurance is only humane in an economy that causes so much struggle for our young people.

"I believe the [Affordable Care Act] is not perfect, but it is an improvement over what we had. That said, I think it needs to be repaired rather than replaced -- and firmly believe that any motion to repeal without a replacement in place is irresponsible and inhumane," she said.

Combs said she favors, at minimum, lower out-of-pocket expense for health coverage equal or better to what's available now. She favors preserving Medicaid and the Medicaid expansion.

"At best, Medicare for All would truly align with my belief that health care is a human right," she said.

Combs said she would push for more resources to "support education of the whole person from Head Start through employability, including making college and vocational training tuition-free at best and affordable at minimum."

She wants to help create more jobs, increase the minimum wage, and invest in resources to build opportunities for employment that provide a livable wage.

"I stand for unions and am even a union member myself," Combs said, referring to her membership with the Little Rock Education Association, Arkansas Education Association and National Education Association since 2008.

Regarding climate change, she said that it's "real and not a hoax."

"It's a serious issue we need to focus on because the reality is that there is no Plan B. We need to do all we can as leaders to leave this one intact for future generations," Combs said.

Spencer said in a written statement that he welcomes Combs into the race.

"Her activism has not only been potent, but also inspiring. She, like so many, realizes that our current representation is unwilling to confront the issues facing so many in the Second District. I look forward to a robust, detailed, and respectful debate to give our people a real voice," Spencer said.

While Spencer has said he will accept contributions only from individuals, Combs said that "I will only accept PAC money from PACs who have the same goals and visions that I have for the citizens of Arkansas," adding that running a solid, issue-oriented grass-roots campaign requires money.

Spencer has said he opposes abortion except to save the life of the mother or in cases of rape or incest. Spencer spokesman Reed Brewer has said Spencer acknowledges the reality of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade and subsequent rulings, although he is philosophically opposed to abortion.

Combs said Roe v. Wade "became law literally before I was born," and "I have no interest in spending time or taxpayer money that would change that because right now abortion is safe and legal."

