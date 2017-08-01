N.C. islands work to restore power

RALEIGH, N.C. — Repair crews worked Monday to restore electricity to more than 70 miles of Outer Banks beaches where thousands of visitors were forced to leave last week after construction crews building a new bridge sliced through power lines.

About 50,000 visitors had to depart Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

“This situation has hurt, so every day is important to the economy of this part of our state,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday while visiting the repair site. “We’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars for our tourism on these islands every year.”

In the hopes of getting people back on the beaches in the next two weeks, repair crews were churning ahead on two fronts to see which method would restore the power flow faster.

Some were excavating the damaged cables in order to splice them together, while other crews were installing an overhead to connect with existing lines.