JAGUARS

Albert retires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert abruptly retired Monday, ending his NFL career after nine seasons and two Pro Bowls. Albert called it quits after three training camp practices and a brief discussion with Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone.

“He came in and told me that he was talking about retirement,” Marrone said. “And then my mind goes on to the next thing, like, ‘OK, we’ve got to get ready for practice.’ ”

Albert is the fifth NFL player to retire in the past week, following New England defensive end Rob Ninkovich, Baltimore offensive lineman John Urschel, New England receiver Andrew Hawkins and Denver safety David Bruton Jr.

The Jaguars acquired Albert, 32, in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in March, giving up a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 that Jacksonville now gets back because Albert failed to be on the 53-man roster for at least three regular-season games.

Albert skipped most of Jacksonville’s offseason program because he wanted a new contract. He was scheduled to make $8.8 million in 2017 and $9.5 million in 2018.

He reported for training camp last week and spent the first three days of practice splitting first-team repetitions with rookie Cam Robinson, a second-round draft pick from Alabama who now likely will get the job by default.

Albert played in college at Virginia and was the 15th overall pick by Kansas City in 2008. He spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs and then signed a fiveyear, $47 million deal with the Dolphins in 2014. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2015. Albert started 118 of 120 career games.

Albert missed 20 games over the last five seasons, including seven in 2014 because of a knee injury. Albert bounced back the next year and was honored with Miami’s Ed Block Courage Award.

DOLPHINS

Ajayi evaluated

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins Coach Adam Gase decided to risk heavy contact by allowing tackling at practice Monday, and the hitting was so fierce that running back Jay Ajayi suffered a possible concussion.

Ajayi walked off the field accompanied by trainers after several jarring collisions, including one that dislodged linebacker Lawrence Timmons’ helmet.

Gase declined to second-guess his decision — at least not with the media. “If we don’t go live, you guys write that we don’t work on tackling,” he said. “If we do go live and somebody gets hurt, then you say we shouldn’t. You’re going to be wrong either way. We feel like that’s best for our football team. We needed to go live and tackle, and it’s football.”

Gase said the Dolphins didn’t tackle in a training camp practice during his first year as coach in 2016 — and also didn’t tackle well at the start of the season. He ran the idea of a full-contact drill past the team.

“When you talk to some of your veteran players, and you can’t even finish the sentence and they’re saying, ‘Absolutely,’ that’s when you know it’s a good thing,” he said.

Ajayi had a breakout year for the Dolphins last season, when he ran for 1,272 yards and had consecutive 200-yard games.

CARDINALS

Williams signed

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals bolstered arguably their weakest position by signing ex-Cleveland cornerback Tramon Williams.

Finding a cornerback to play opposite Patrick Peterson has been a problem for Arizona. Coach Bruce Arians recently declared it open between Justin Bethel and Brandon Williams, although Ronald Zamort, an undrafted rookie, had looked good at the position before tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday’s practice. So General Manager Steve Keim was looking for a veteran presence to add at cornerback. He had first Brandon Flowers, then Williams work out last week. Williams said after his workout that the Cardinals didn’t want him to leave the building without signing. But he went home, talked it over with his family, and decided Arizona was the place. He signed a one-year deal, the kind Keim is known for at this point in the season.

Williams, 34, who arrived just after Monday’s practice, spent two years in Cleveland after eight with Green Bay