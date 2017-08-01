100 years ago

August 1, 1917

• To insure the residents of Little Rock a healthful and pure milk supply, Municipal Judge Woodruff has requested W.E. Beene, city milk and dairy inspector, to bring before him all dairymen whose milk is below the standard. Judge Woodruff yesterday fined the Oaklawn Dairy Company $25 on testimony of Inspector Beene that the company's milk he had tested was deficient in butter fats and contained too much water.

50 years ago

August 1, 1967

• Two Arkansas Army captains have been decorated for heroism in Vietnam. Capt. Robert C. Lowery, 29, son of Mr. and Mrs. Corbin W. Lowry of Arkadelphia, received the Silver Star, and Capt. Edward M. Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Brown of Dermott, received the Bronze Star and the second and third awards of the Distinguished Flying Cross. Capt. Lowry's citation said that he saw a helicopter crash near his unit and taking a squad he went to the site and succeeded in helping the crew to safety despite heavy sniper fire. Capt. Brown won the Bronze Star for meritorious service for ground operations against the enemy from July 1966-July 1967. He won his DFCs as a helicopter pilot.

25 years ago

August 1, 1992

• The owner of a local private career college stripped of its eligibility for federal student aid programs said Friday schools shouldn't get blamed for something out of their control. "I know that the funds have been abused some, but I think it's unfair for the schools to be penalized," said Daniel Bryant, owner of New Tyler Barber College at North Little Rock. "We can't make the students pay back their loans."

10 years ago

August 1, 2007

• Death row inmate Terrick Terrell Nooner is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Sept. 18, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Mike Beebe Tuesday, the first execution to be scheduled in his administration. Nooner, 36, was sentenced to death for the March 1993 murder of Scot Stobaugh, a 22-year-old University of Arkansas at Little Rock student. Nooner fatally shot Stobaugh during a robbery at the Funwash, a coin-operated laundry on West Markham Street. Nooner has exhausted his state and federal appeals and didn't have a formal stay of execution issued by a judge, although his federal civil-rights suit challenging the legality of lethal injection still is pending before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

Metro on 08/01/2017