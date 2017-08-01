Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 01, 2017, 3:45 p.m.

PHOTO: Calf born looking like KISS rocker Gene Simmons

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:25 p.m.

this-july-28-2017-photo-at-right-provided-by-heather-taccetta-in-kerrville-texas-shows-a-newborn-calf-named-genie-with-facial-marking-that-resemble-gene-simmons-the-bass-player-for-the-rock-group-kiss-shortly-after-its-birth-in-kerrville-on-sunday-simmons-shown-in-an-april-5-2009-file-photo-tweeted-his-admiration-for-the-calf

PHOTO BY HEATHER TACCETTA VIA AP, RIGHT, AP PHOTO/NATACHA PISARENKO, LEFT

This July 28, 2017, photo at right, provided by Heather Taccetta in Kerrville, Texas, shows a newborn calf named Genie, with facial marking that resemble Gene Simmons, the bass player for the rock group KISS, shortly after its birth in Kerrville. On Sunday, Simmons, shown in an April 5, 2009, file photo, tweeted his admiration for the calf.


KERRVILLE — KISS frontman Gene Simmons is udderly thrilled by a newborn calf born with strikingly similar black-and-white markings to the face paint he wears on stage.

Simmons tweeted his admiration for the calf on Sunday, saying, "This is real, folks!!!"

The calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Heather Taccetta, who lives at the ranch with her family, said Tuesday that the calf belongs to her grandmother. It is named Genie, in honor of Simmons.

Taccetta said the calf and its mother are doing fine and that Genie is a family favorite and won't be sold for slaughter.

