Police: Man shot while walking dog in Little Rock; altercation believed to have started as robbery try

Little Rock police say a 25-year-old man was shot when he went out to walk his dog Tuesday morning.

The victim told officers that he opened his back door and saw an assailant in a black mask with a gun. The two got in an altercation that ended when the 25-year-old was shot in his upper body, a police spokesman said.

Officers arrived in the 30 block of Rosemoor Drive shortly after 6:45 a.m., and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition, authorities said.

Officer Steve Moore said police believe the gunman was trying to rob the victim.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.