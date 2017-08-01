Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, August 01, 2017, 12:06 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Man shot while walking dog in Little Rock; altercation believed to have started as robbery try

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Little Rock police say a 25-year-old man was shot when he went out to walk his dog Tuesday morning.

The victim told officers that he opened his back door and saw an assailant in a black mask with a gun. The two got in an altercation that ended when the 25-year-old was shot in his upper body, a police spokesman said.

Officers arrived in the 30 block of Rosemoor Drive shortly after 6:45 a.m., and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable condition, authorities said.

Officer Steve Moore said police believe the gunman was trying to rob the victim.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man shot while walking dog in Little Rock; altercation believed to have started as robbery try

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online