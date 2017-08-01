Starbucks proposed in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood, filings show

A Starbucks is proposed at the site of a former Chinese restaurant in Little Rock’s Riverdale neighborhood, city filings show.

The 2,300-square-foot coffee shop would be where Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar sat for around 35 years at 2815 Cantrell Road. That eatery closed its doors in April.

An application for zoning variance states that the applicant “would like to accomplish an upgrade of the existing [Shogun restaurant] through demolition and reconstruction of the lot for a Starbucks coffee shop.”

“After several renderings, it is apparent that a variance of the land use, street buffer and parking variance will be required to accomplish this upgrade,” the filing reads in part.

Twenty-three parking spaces are included in the site plan.

The zoning item was set to before the Little Rock Board of Adjustment at its Monday meeting but was deferred to the Aug. 28 meeting.