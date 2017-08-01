Travelers keep Naturals reeling

SPRINGDALE -- Changing opponents didn't change the outcome for Northwest Arkansas.

The Arkansas Travelers scored five runs in the fourth inning and defeated the Naturals 11-5 on Monday at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals have lost 14 of their past 17 games, including four of five on the current seven-game homestand.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed a 3-0 lead, but the Travs took a 6-3 lead in the fourth inning with five runs on five hits.

Kyle Waldrop had a two-run single in the inning, followed by a two-run double by Seth Mejias-Brean off Corey Ray (6-9), who took the loss. Ray, who leads Northwest Arkansas with 22 starts, was battered for 12 hits and 8 runs in 4⅓ innings.

"Each guy has to do his job and pitchers have to locate, which we're not doing," Northwest Arkansas Manager Vance Wilson said. "Our offense was a little better tonight, but we did some not-so-smart things on the basepaths that kind of hurt. We're struggling, and it's been a long stretch. Guys are tired but all teams are tired."

Justin DeFratus (5-5) pitched five innings to earn the victory for the Travs, who were swept in a four-game series at Tulsa before heading to Springdale. Shawn O'Malley went 4 for 4 with a home run for Arkansas, which outhit the Naturals 18-14.

"We swung the bats well, and DeFratus did a good job of holding them in check," Travs Manager Daren Brown said. "We were able to get some separation from them, and the bullpen was able to hold onto the lead."

The Naturals didn't do much after tagging DeFratus for three runs on four hits in the second inning. Nicky Lopez had a two-out, two-run single in the second inning after Cody Jones put the Naturals ahead with a run-scoring single to right field.

Donnie Dewees had three hits, including an RBI triple, to lead Northwest Arkansas.

