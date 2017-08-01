Trump in August

In a divided nation, this president took office amid controversy. Many Democrats believed his victory was illegitimate. And what exactly were his qualifications?

Obviously, we're referring to President George W. Bush, who won the 2000 election only after the U.S. Supreme Court validated his 537-vote Florida victory. Yet Bush's first six months in the White House went smoothly, professionally. In June 2001 he delivered on a promise to cut taxes. Don't spit out your coffee here, but Congress passed that legislation with broad support.

Looking back to Bush reminds us of what the American people should demand of the incumbent president: Do your job and deliver results. While everything would change for Bush's presidency on 9/11, he overcame odds early in his tenure to govern effectively. That Donald Trump has failed abjectly to move the country forward is not a matter of political circumstances beyond his control. The disarray in the White House is all on Trump. And it must end--now.

Obsessing on the president's crass behavior often strikes us as a waste of energy. Yes, he can be vulgar and impetuous. That was clear before the election, which he won.

Where Trump gets himself in the most trouble is when his rash temperament and classless comments distract from important issues and derail political progress.

Trump promised to repeal and replace struggling Obamacare with a better health-care plan, but he failed to develop a strong working relationship with the Republican-led Congress. His tax plan awaits his attention. He burned political capital on a Mexican wall instead of crafting immigration reform. Allies in Europe and Asia are still not sure they can trust Trump. Perhaps if the president stopped rehashing his victory over Hillary Clinton he'd have more time to think about the future.

Trump has two options: He can get a grip on his presidency, or see it wither.

