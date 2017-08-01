The World in Brief

Troops hold span, hope to save captives

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine troops captured a key bridge leading to the main position of Islamic State group-linked militants in the southern city of Marawi, but won't stage a major assault and will instead press efforts to rescue civilian hostages, an official said Monday.

Government troops gained control last week of Mapandi bridge, which leads to Marawi's interior business district, where just 40 to 60 remaining militants are believed to be holding 80 to 100 hostages, mostly in a large mosque, said military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla. But a major assault isn't imminent, he said.

"We now have direct access to ground zero," Padilla said at a news conference in Manila, referring to the bridge over Marawi's Agus River that can now be used to rapidly transport troops and combat supplies. "Our main objective is to rescue the hostages."

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered troops to ensure the safety of the hostages and not launch an assault that could endanger the captives even if that prolongs the militant siege, which has already dragged on for more than two months. More than 650 people have died in the violence, including 45 civilians.

Somalia drone strike said to kill militant

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- The U.S. military said Monday that it carried out a drone strike in Somalia that killed a member of the al-Shabab extremist group, while Somalia's government said it believes the strike killed a high-level al-Shabab commander responsible for several deadly bombings in the capital.

A U.S. Africa Command statement said the airstrike occurred Saturday near Tortoroow, an al-Shabab stronghold in Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia.

President Donald Trump earlier this year approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab, including more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab is the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

The U.S. statement said the airstrike was coordinated with regional partners and that no civilians died.

Saudi says blast targeted security patrol

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- The spokesman for Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said a militant bomb attack killed a security officer and wounded six others in a predominantly Shiite town in the kingdom's restive eastern province.

Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki said in a statement that was released Sunday evening that the attack targeted a security patrol in the morning hours in the al-Mosawara district in the heavily Shiite-populated governorate of Qatif.

He said the wounded men were in stable condition in a hospital and that an investigation was underway into this "terrorist crime."

Violence between Shiite militants and security forces in the province has increased in recent weeks, with several incidents of militants firing rocket-propelled grenades at police and attacking officers.

Briton's sentence 18 years in terror case

LONDON -- A judge sentenced a former Royal Marine to 18 years in prison Monday for a series of terrorism-related offenses.

Ciaran Maxwell, 31, lived a double life as a member of the military and as a bomb-maker for dissident Irish separatists. He pleaded guilty to preparation of terrorist acts between January 2011 and August 2016, possessing images of bank cards for fraud and possessing marijuana.

He stashed anti-personnel mines, mortar shells and 14 pipe bombs in 43 purpose-built hide-outs in Northern Ireland and England. Judge Nigel Sweeney said there was no doubt that the ultimate intent of those planting the devices was to kill.

"You were strongly committed to the cause," Sweeney said.

Maxwell's lawyer, Paul Hynes, told the court that his client was not ideologically driven and would not have used violence for a cause.

Maxwell, who was raised as a Roman Catholic in a largely Protestant town, claimed that he faked his support for the dissidents' cause because he believed old connections wished "serious ill" on him and his extended family.

