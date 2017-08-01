Wings' Wilson almost unstoppable

Arkansas Wings 16-and-under coach Charles Baker has seen enough basketball to know guard Mylik Wilson is a great shooter.

Baker started his coaching career in 1990 as an assistant at Middle Tennessee State and also had stops at Colorado, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech and Campbell, as well as being the head coach at Shorter College for five seasons. He’s now the head coach of Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock.

“Mylik is just a big time shooter,” Baker said. “When he gets it going there’s nothing you can do about it. He’s a lot better athlete than people realize. He jumps higher than anyone on the team. If he starts to play more aggressive he will truly be one of the elite guards in the country.”

Wilson, 6-3, 160 pounds of Rayville, La., was named first-team All-District 2-2A as a sophomore while helping lead the Hornets to 28-7 record and the Class 2A state runner-up. Baker said Wilson is almost unstoppable.

“He settles for that jump shot a little bit too much, but when he’s tuned in and playing aggressive and shooting, you can’t guard him,” Baker said. “Nobody can guard him. I’ve seen people do it all summer and he had big nights on them.”

Wilson has offers from Louisiana Tech and Central Florida and is drawing interest from Arkansas, LSU, Grambling State, North Dakota and others. He had several strong games for the Wings. He had a high of 35 points in a 75-72 win over Corey Graham Elite on Saturday to advance to the FAB 48 Sweet 16.

“I see myself mostly like a shooting guard, but I think I can play both positions though,” Wilson said.

He likes how Arkansas plays at a high tempo.

“I like how they get up and down the floor and play defense. They like to push the ball like my high school does.”

Wilson likes the Hogs’ chances for a good season.

“I think they’re going to do something this year in the SEC,” he said.