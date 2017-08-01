GOLF

McIlroy fires caddie

Rory McIlroy has parted ways with his caddie and will use his best friend, Harry Diamond, at the upcoming Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship, according to published reports. Reuters cited a source it did not identify as saying McIlroy fired J.P. Fitzgerald. They have worked together for the past nine years, during which McIlroy has won four major championships and reached No. 1 in the world. He is currently ranked No. 4. McIlroy is expected to speak about the change Wednesday at the Bridgestone Invitational, which is being held at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. It is the second significant player-caddie split this summer. Phil Mickelson and Jim “Bones” Mackay decided to end 25 years together. Mackay since has taken a job as an analyst on the course at NBC Sports.

SOCCER

Sounders eye midfielder

Spanish midfielder Victor Rodriguez is training with the Seattle Sounders in the hopes the club can sign the 28-year-old later this week. Seattle General Manager Garth Lagerwey said Monday that the club is hopeful it can complete the transaction before the close of the summer transfer window next week. Rodriguez most recently played for Sporting Gijon in La Liga 2, the Spanish second division. Rodriguez spent time as a youth in the FC Barcelona academy.

Ronaldo in court

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in a Spanish court on Monday, where he is facing allegations of tax evasion. Ronaldo is accused of dodging $17.3 million in taxes by creating foreign shell companies to hide income generated in Spain from his image rights. He has denied the allegations, and said he expects his name to be cleared. He and FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi are among several soccer players who have been investigated by the Spanish tax authorities. Messi was sentenced to 21 months in prison last year for allegedly evading $4.8 million in taxes from image rights. He appealed, and a court recently ruled he could pay a $296,000 fine instead.

BASKETBALL

Refs group angry

Court Club Elite, the company that has provided officials for the Adidas Uprising Summer Championships in Las Vegas, is ending its relationship with Adidas because of Friday’s incident in which LaVar Ball successfully removed a female referee from a game. Ball is the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. Court Club Elite, which trains and develops referees at amateur and professional levels, released a statement criticizing Adidas: “The events that led to the removal of a female official on Friday are something that shall not and will not be accepted within the officiating community. … It was clear that the actions of the official in enforcing and addressing unsporting behavior were defendable and fitting of the behavior displayed; however, the agenda and lack of courage to do the right thing by Adidas leadership sent a clear message that the game and those chosen to protect the integrity were not of priority.”

WKU suspends center

Western Kentucky men’s basketball Coach Rick Stansbury has suspended freshman center Mitchell Robinson indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. Robinson, a 7-footer from Chalmette (La.) High School, is a consensus All-American and five-star prospect by several recruiting services. He’s the top recruit signed so far by Stansbury, who’s preparing for his second season coaching the Hilltoppers. The coach said Robinson is “a good kid” in a statement released Monday. Robinson left campus without tellling anyone last week.

BASEBALL

Mets give prospect shot

The Mets are bringing up top shortstop prospect Amed Rosario and say the 21-year-old will be in the starting lineup Tuesday night at Colorado in his major league debut. Rosario hit .328 with 7 home runs, 58 RBI and 19 steals in 94 games at Class-AAA Las Vegas.

SS Marte to miss time

Infielder Ketel Marte was placed on the bereavement list by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday after his mother died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. Marte is hitting .242 with 4 HRs and 10 RBI in 25 games in his first season with the D-backs. He can return as soon as Thursday.

Trumbo goes to DL

Orioles outfielder Mark Trumbo was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right rib cage strain, the team announced Monday. Trumbo was doing squats to stretch in the weight room before Sunday’s game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, and tweaked his back. Trumbo batting .238 with 17 home runs and 50 RBI.

Astros’ McCullers out

The Houston Astros have put right-hander Lance McCullers on the 10-day disabled list with back discomfort. McCullers, who spent 12 days on the DL in mid-June with a similar injury, is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 19 starts this season for the AL West leaders.

OLYMPICS

Deal: LA to host in 2028; Paris clear for 2024

Los Angeles reached an agreement Monday with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games, while ceding the 2024 Games to rival Paris, officials announced Monday.

The deal would make LA a three-time Olympic city, after hosting the 1932 and 1984 Games.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said it was a “historic day for Los Angeles, for the United States” and the Olympic movement.

The agreement follows a vote earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee to award the 2024 and 2028 Games simultaneously. Paris is the only city left to host the 2024 Games.

The Los Angeles City Council and U.S. Olympic Committee board of directors will consider the agreement for approval in August. If approved, the IOC, LA and Paris may enter a three-part agreement, clearing the way for the IOC to simultaneously award the 2024 Games to Paris, and the 2028 Games to LA. The IOC vote is scheduled for September, in Lima, Peru.

The Paris bid committee issued a statement that it welcomed the announcement in Los Angeles but stopped short of confirming the obvious, that Paris is in line for the 2024 Games.

In embracing what amounted to the second-place prize and an 11-year wait, LA will receive a financial sweetener.

Under the terms of the deal, the IOC will advance funds to the Los Angeles organizing committee to recognize the extended planning period and to increase youth sports programs leading up to the Games. The IOC contribution could exceed $2 billion, according to LA officials. That figure takes into account the estimated value of existing sponsor agreements that would be renewed, as well as potential new marketing deals.

The delay to 2028 opens a host of questions for Los Angeles, which is looking at the prospect of retooling its multibillion-dollar plans for more than a decade into the future. It would face challenges from maintaining public interest to recasting deals for stadiums, arenas and housing that have been in the works for months and even years.

LA and Paris were the last two bids remaining after a tumultuous process that exposed the unwillingness of cities to bear the financial burden of hosting an event that has become synonymous with cost overruns.