2 youths who fled lockup recaptured

Two youths who escaped from a juvenile treatment center early Monday are back in custody, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Department spokesman Amy Webb said authorities found Angel Torres, 17, of Springdale and an unidentified second youth around 11 p.m. Monday, ending a search that began after the two fled the Harrisburg Juvenile Detention Center earlier that day.

Webb said she did not know how or where the two were found.

Torres' name was released because he is in custody on a felony offense and could have been charged as an adult when he was committed to the Division of Youth Services, according to a news release.

