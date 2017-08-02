Accidents claim lives of 3 on Arkansas roads

At least three people died in vehicle accidents on Arkansas roads, according to Arkansas State Police.

A 60-year-old man died Monday afternoon in a crash in which two pickups overturned in west Arkansas, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before 4 p.m., when Walter and Joyce Smith, both from Dover, were headed south in a 2002 Dodge pickup on Arkansas 7 north of Linker Mountain Road in Dover, according to a preliminary report.

Donald Keith Becker of Dover was attempting to turn left onto the highway from a private road when the Smiths' Dodge hit his 1991 Ford pickup, overturning both vehicles, the report said.

State police said Walter Smith, 76, the Dodge's driver, and Joyce Smith, 72, were both taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville with injuries.

Becker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

In north Arkansas, a 93-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman died Monday after their vehicle was hit while trying to turn on a road, according to state police.

Phyllis and Nelson Gatewood, of Highland, were driving west in a 2015 Chrysler on U.S. 62 in Sharp County near Ash Flat when a 2004 Chevrolet struck them as they tried to turn left, the report said.

State police said Ronnie Barnes, 58, of Walnut Ridge was driving the Chevrolet. He was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock with injuries, according to the report.

