Admiral supports transgender troops

WASHINGTON — The commandant of the Coast Guard said Tuesday that he would continue to support transgender troops under his command, despite Twitter posts by President Donald Trump saying the government would not accept or allow transgender people to serve in any capacity in the military.

The commandant, Adm. Paul Zukunft, said his office had reached out to the 13 Coast Guard members who identify as transgender.

“That is the commitment to our people right now,” Zukunft said. “Very small numbers, but all of them are doing meaningful Coast Guard work today.”

He made the comment during an address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday morning. The admiral’s speech was first reported by The Hill newspaper.

Zukunft later declined further comment.

In tweets last week, Trump expressed his desire to ban transgender troops from serving in the military.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” the president said.

The White House has yet to provide guidance to the military on how a ban would be carried out.