Judge revokes probation for Arkansan who helped teen into prostitution, sentences her to 9 years

An Arkansas woman who failed to register as a sex offender after being ordered to probation for helping a teenager get into prostitution will spend nine years in prison.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that Ashley Elizabeth Hatfield, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of failing to register as a sex offender before Miller County Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson.

The judge revoked Hatfield’s probation, sentencing her to six years in prison for transporting a minor across state lines for prohibited sexual contact as well as two three-year terms for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

According to the newspaper, the three-year terms are to run concurrently but consecutively with the six-year term, meaning she was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison.

In August 2015, investigators with the Texarkana Police Department learned from authorities in Tennessee that a teenager runaway and Hatfield had posted online advertisements for prostitution.

Hatfield rented out a room at Quality Inn on North State Line Avenue, where officers watched as she and the girl entered a vehicle with two men, the affidavit states. They were pulled over a short time later.

Hatfield was later arrested and taken to the Miller County jail, where she remained until her court appearance Tuesday.

