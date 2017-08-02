Home / Latest News /
Police: Body found in southwest Little Rock
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 7:44 a.m.
Police are investigating after a body was found in southwest Little Rock on Wednesday morning.
The body was found somewhere in the area of Old Stagecoach and South Shackleford roads, said spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan.
McClanahan could not say if police are investigating the death as a homicide, adding that he is heading to the scene.
No additional information was immediately available. Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.
