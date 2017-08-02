Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 02, 2017, 7:53 a.m.

Police: Body found in southwest Little Rock

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 7:44 a.m.

Police are investigating after a body was found in southwest Little Rock on Wednesday morning.

The body was found somewhere in the area of Old Stagecoach and South Shackleford roads, said spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan.

McClanahan could not say if police are investigating the death as a homicide, adding that he is heading to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available. Check back with Arkansas Online for updates.

