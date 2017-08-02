Canadian manufacturer set to open U.S. headquarters in central Arkansas

Canada-based manufacturer DBG said Wednesday that it will open its U.S. headquarters in central Arkansas.

The announcement of the Conway location comes as part of an acquisition of Navistar’s IC Bus business and will allow the company to “be part of a growing community” with a “strong experienced workforce,” according to a news release.

DBG is set to begin operations in the city of around 65,000 residents immediately.

“Conway’s almost 100-year history with the bus and heavy truck market is as old as modern manufacturing itself,” Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry said in a statement.

Brad Lacy, CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, noted that the process of finalizing the deal with DBG took about a year.

Plans call for a doubling of the business over the next five years, resulting in a “substantial investment in facilities and equipment while in turn creating significant employment opportunities,” the release states.

The Conway plant currently employs more than 200 workers. Information regarding the number of employees set to be hired at the headquarters was not immediately available.

