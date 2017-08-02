DB looks good on, off field

The 12th in a series profiling newcomers to the Arkansas Razorbacks football team.

Jordon Curtis wants to be a trendsetter.

"I'm a fashion type of guy," said Curtis, who was a part of a Jenks, Okla., program that has compiled a 33-4 record and won two state championships during the past three seasons. "I like clothes. I like keeping up with what's in style and what trends are in and which ones are out. Just typical teenage stuff."

Like his taste in clothes, Curtis' football talents will not be found on the discount rack.

"He's a very versatile player," said Carl Johnson, who was the special teams coordinator for Jenks High School last fall. "He can catch kicks, make catches, grab interceptions. He can make plays. Plus, he's a smart kid, and he's got his priorities straight."

Curtis, 6-2, 185 pounds, made an impact on both sides of the ball during his time at Jenks. In his senior season, Curtis ran 63 times for 784 yards and 9 touchdowns. He caught 8 passes for 177 yards and 1 touchdown. As a cornerback, he recorded 15½ tackles and made 4 interceptions, 3 of which he returned for touchdowns.

He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown during a state semifinal loss to Tulsa Union.

At the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Curtis will concentrate on defense.

"His upside is that he has great coverage," Johnson said. "He can defend the taller receivers, and he has great ball skills. If he had played defense his entire time in high school, he would have been an elite defender. But for us, he had to play on offense as well."

"I enjoyed playing running back, but there was nothing better than making an interception and going in for a score," Curtis said.

Curtis said the scholarship offer from the Razorbacks was the last one he received.

"Once I got it, I committed right away," Curtis said. "I just fell in love with Arkansas right off the bat. It was an offer I was really hoping to get."

Curtis said he planned to learn the defensive scheme as quickly as he can and work on getting his body "where it needs to be for the season."

"I think he'll have a chance to contribute right away in certain situations," Johnson said.

Curtis said he plans to major in either marketing or business, which would be perfect if he ever wants to open his own men's boutique.

"He has always dressed stylishly," Johnson said. "But he's not a flashy guy that's going to go out and get all attention to himself. He just plays hard and does his job. He's all about the team, and he wants to make good grades."

