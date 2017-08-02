Police: 1 shot at Little Rock motel after trying to stop gunman who told women to perform sexual act

A man was shot early Wednesday after he attempted to intervene when a gunman demanded two women perform a sexual act inside a west Little Rock motel room, police said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called around 4:40 a.m. to the Motel 6 at 10524 W. Markham St., according to a report.

Antonio Price, 31, of Little Rock was found lying with a towel held to his chest on the bed of a third-floor room, authorities said.

Price had suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was listed in stable condition at the time of the report.

Authorities say Price and another person, identified as a black male, were outside talking when the motel office called, advising them to continue their conversation inside.

The two then entered the room, at which point the black male brandished a black-and-silver handgun and demanded that two others inside — 47-year-old Tanya Goldsberry of Little Rock and 26-year-old Pamela Alise — undress.

The women were then reportedly told to perform a sexual act.

That prompted Price to try to intervene, resulting in two shots being fired at him, the report states.

The shooter, who fled the scene in an unknown direction, was described as wearing a white T-shirt and shorts. He had a medium build as well as medium-length braided hair.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.