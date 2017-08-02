Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 02, 2017, 5:01 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Gourmet popcorn chain eyeing another shop location in Little Rock, permit shows

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:50 p.m.


A permit has been filed for a Pop Pop Shoppe at a shopping center in west Little Rock.

The location would be at the Chenal Creek shopping center in the 12800 block of Chenal Parkway, according to a plumbing application with the Arkansas Department of Health.

It would be the second in Arkansas’ capital city after Pop Pop Shoppe’s location at the Park Avenue shopping center off South University Avenue.

Pop Pop Shoppe, based in Texarkana, Texas, also has plans to open a shop across the state line in the 4200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Gourmet popcorn chain eyeing another shop location in Little Rock, permit shows

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online