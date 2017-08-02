Gourmet popcorn chain eyeing another shop location in Little Rock, permit shows

A permit has been filed for a Pop Pop Shoppe at a shopping center in west Little Rock.

The location would be at the Chenal Creek shopping center in the 12800 block of Chenal Parkway, according to a plumbing application with the Arkansas Department of Health.

It would be the second in Arkansas’ capital city after Pop Pop Shoppe’s location at the Park Avenue shopping center off South University Avenue.

Pop Pop Shoppe, based in Texarkana, Texas, also has plans to open a shop across the state line in the 4200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Texarkana.