Wednesday, August 02, 2017, 6:57 p.m.

Gunshot victim found in back seat during Arkansas traffic stop, police say

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 6:15 p.m.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/SCARLET SIMS Traffic is diverted by police after a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle and found a person with a gunshot wound in the backseat of a car at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Government Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.


A gunshot victim was found in a vehicle's back seat in Arkansas when police stopped a driver on suspicion of speeding Wednesday afternoon, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The traffic stop reportedly took place near the intersection of Government Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police Lt. Anthony Murphy told the newspaper.

At least seven police vehicles reportedly blocked MLK Jr. Boulevard and rerouted traffic for about an hour while crime scene investigators and patrol officers were on the scene.

No further information was available Wednesday night.

Arkansas Online