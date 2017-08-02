Hammonds to miss remainder of training camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore receiver T.J. Hammonds suffered a knee injury on Tuesday and is expected to miss the rest of training camp, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

Hammonds, who has been running with the first team at slot receiver and doing spot duty in the tailback rotation, suffered an injury similar to the torn meniscus he had last summer and which required surgery. He is expected to miss about four weeks, the source said.

That time frame could have Hammonds back close to the season opener against Florida A&M on Aug. 31, though whether he is game ready by then will have to be determined.

A 5-10, 195 pounder from Joe T. Robinson High in Little Rock, Hammonds was off to a good start in camp, offensive coordinator Dan Enos and position coaches Michael Smith and Reggie Mitchell said.

"T.J.'s done some really good things," Smith said on Tuesday prior to practice. "You know we're using him at both positions, but he's mostly with me and he's doing some really, really good things."

Hammonds earned spot duty as a true freshman in 2016, with 15 carries for 88 yards and 1 touchdown behind Rawleigh Williams III, Devwah Whaley and Kody Walker in the tailback rotation. He moved to receiver in the spring, but Williams' retirement from football with a neck injury got him back in the tailback conversation.