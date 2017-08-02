Happy birthday. This solar return you will endeavor to create special experiences for people and be mightily effective. The next 10 weeks show you getting healthier. September's hard work will have delayed but ample pay. In 2018 you'll hit it off with new friends like a candle and a match, softly, warmly illuminating each other's lives.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't necessarily want to be the leader or desire more power and influence. And yet, you will still model the attitudes and behaviors you want to see in others. This is the heart of leadership.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Agree to deal with people as they are. More importantly, deal with yourself as you are. Personality traits are easier to enhance, shape or highlight than they are to shed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Greed is boring. Those who are interested only in the sale miss the fun of the game. So while a driven person is more attractive to you than an idle one, a person who is only driven by his own self-interest is the least attractive of all.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Making a good impression and helping others feel good about themselves (and you) is serious business. There is nothing casual or accidental in your approach to this today. It matters to you -- a lot.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you like something, you immerse yourself in it. Because you take on your subjects of interest with gusto, you'll be able to present a case for them that's lively, challenging and convincing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): One of the many facets about social media is it nudges us to celebrate the minutiae of daily life. The voice inside asks, "Is this worth sharing?" has us more aware of the merits in a coffee cup or a sandwich.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Opportunities are gifts. To seize the opportunity and run with it is a living, breathing thank-you note. Such interplay will unfold beautifully today and you'll show impressive grace in the exchange.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Of course you prefer pleasant emotions. You also have the courage and patience to accept whatever feelings come up. Laughter and joy are as essential to being human as are frustration and tears.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Grand gestures are punctuation marks in the sentence of a love story. They are not the the story itself. The small gestures that only the two of you understand bring greater proof of love than the big events.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It is difficult to track your progress when your pursuits are varied. Focus on one goal. What is the measurement that you've made it? Keeping record of this will help you stick to the plan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can't help but be influenced by the people you spend the most time with. You're like them or you'll become like them. Even a very slight change in your social lineup will make a big difference.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Life is a balance. Part of that balance is being unbalanced from time to time. Today you'll see quick progress precisely because you focus all of your energy in one direction.

