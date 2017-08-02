Injuries test depth of LBs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Injuries at outside linebacker for the Arkansas Razorbacks have accelerated the progress of younger players such as Gabe Richardson, Hayden Henry, Derrick Munson and Tyler Phillips.

Senior Karl Roesler, the would-be starter at the outside "Hog" position, has been slowed by a hamstring injury through the first five practices, and his status for Saturday's scrimmage is questionable. Jamario Bell, a redshirt sophomore who had earned reps with the second team, suffered a broken bone in his foot Saturday and is out for 10 to 12 weeks.

Junior Randy Ramsey shifted from first-team "Razor" outside linebacker to Hog, and senior Dwayne Eugene has worked with the starters at Razor.

"It looked great," outside linebackers coach Chad Walker said of the Eugene-Ramsey combo. "Those guys are battling. It's very similar positions, so guys can just fill in.

"Like we've talked about before, you can just flip at any given second. So they basically know both positions, and they're just ready to roll. You just plug in where needed, next man up."

Dre Greenlaw's limited availability as he returns from foot surgery also has opened opportunities at weak-side linebacker, where Grant Morgan and Dee Walker have taken first-team reps alongside middle linebacker De'Jon Harris.

"We want to make sure before we put him back out there that he feels 100 percent," inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves said of Greenlaw. "Right now it's been Grant going with the first bunch a little bit. I'm working Dee in there, and Kyrei Fisher is working weak-side as well. Right now, it's kind of by committee."

Junior Josh Harris and redshirt freshman Giovanni LaFrance are working behind Harris.

Tailback order

Coach Bret Bielema said Monday that the order of tailbacks would be Devwah Whaley and David Williams, followed by freshmen Chase Hayden and Maleek Williams, with a little T.J. Hammonds sprinkled in.

Maleek Williams, a 5-11, 218-pounder who went through spring drills, has a similar body type and style to Whaley (5-11, 216) and David Williams (6-1, 229), but not Hayden (5-10, 191), who did not enroll early.

"Chase has a different skill set than anybody we have," running backs coach Reggie Mitchell said. "He's more of a change-of-pace guy. Great acceleration and good vision."

Said Bielema: "Chase would probably be that third guy right now. He's a complete different change-up than those other two backs. Those three guys all bring kind of a different bag of tricks."

Asked whether a redshirt could be in the making for one of the two freshmen, Mitchell said, "I don't know. I think Coach B[ielema] will cross that bridge when it comes. But we're trying to find a role for all those guys, whether it be on special teams or just a situational player."

Who's the fastest?

Receivers coach Michael Smith was naming off all the fast players in his position group when a reporter asked, 'Which receivers would be in the top three of a 40- or 100-yard dash?'

"To me, in the room right now, it'd probably be Jordan [Jones], Gary [Cross] or Deon [Stewart], and then T.J. [Hammonds]," Smith said. "That's how I would go."

Coach Bret Bielema mentioned Monday that the Arkansas defensive backs -- burned for deep touchdowns by Jones four times in the first three practices -- are very wary of his speed.

Ball hawk

Senior Dwayne Eugene has maximized his practice time through four practices, outside linebackers coach Chad Walker said.

"Mr. Eugene, by the way, has done a heck of a job this camp so far going after the football," said Walker, before describing the takeaway.

"It was a great effort play. So he's running down the field, and he punched the ball out. He takes good shots on the football, and he makes nice plays in the zone coverage, where he read the quarterback's intent and he got in that window and he picked the quarterback off and did a nice job."

Key visitors

Among the celebrity visitors to Tuesday's practice were former Arkansas quarterback Quinn Grovey, the new color analyst on the Razorback Sports Network, and the man he's replacing, Keith Jackson, father of freshman receiver Koilan Jackson.

Koilan Jackson whacked his father on the stomach while jogging between fields at the end of a period, to which Keith Jackson replied, "That's solid. Did you see his hand bounce off? That hurt his hand."

Former Razorback safety Ken Hamlin dropped in and chatted with Bret Bielema for a bit. Former coaches Larry Beightol and Pat Jones also were taking in the practice.

Scrappers

Hardly a training camp goes by without a little post-play pushing, typically between players in the trenches, and the Hogs camp is no exception. Defensive captain Kevin Richardson said defensive end McTelvin Agim, offensive tackle Colton Jackson and others got rowdy late last week.

"It's football," defensive line coach John Scott said. "You've got 18-, 19-year-olds out there competing with pads and everybody wants to show how hard they've worked this summer and what they've done.

"You don't mind that as a coach. You like to see that competitive nature come out."

Senior center and offensive captain Frank Ragnow was asked what his role is when a "skirmish," as Richardson called it, breaks out.

"Oh, get in on it," Ragnow said, smiling. "Fighting is good to a certain extent. It brings out the competition in the guys.

"It's always fun to kind of rough it up and compete like that. But obviously there's a line that needs to be drawn."

Agim not so-so

Defensive line coach John Scott talked up the attitude shown by starting end McTelvin Agim.

"I tell you what, his energy has been great the first four days, just in terms of being competitive," Scott said. "When it's offense against defense, he's one of the loudest ones out there encouraging teammates, saying, 'Let's go! Let's stop them!' I've been pleased with his energy so far."

Bell regards

Redshirt sophomore Jamario Bell had just seemed to settle into a role at the "Hog" outside linebacker spot when he suffered a broken bone in his foot that required surgery Monday.

"I hurt for Jamario," outside linebackers coach Chad Walker said. "He did everything we asked him to do. He came in every day with a positive attitude."

Walker said Bell, who had bounced from defensive end to tight end and back to defense this spring, had made big strides as a student, teammate and defender in recent months.

"And so there's no doubt in my mind when I tell you I believe he'll be able to overcome adversity here," Walker said. "Yeah, he was progressing really well."

Cornelius' concern

Senior receiver Jared Cornelius has had lingering back issues dating back to last season, and it's the same problem that knocked him off the 105-man roster over the weekend.

"It's similar to what he did last year, it's just on the other side," receivers coach Michael Smith said. "Just a lot of tightness."

Cornelius cannot be in meeting rooms with teammates or on the practice field while he is not on the 105-man roster. He is expected to rejoin the roster when school starts Aug. 21, 10 days before the Razorbacks host Florida A&M in their opener.

He scores

Receivers coach Michael Smith said sophomore receiver La'Michael Pettway scored a couple of touchdowns in Monday's practice after freshman Jordan Jones grabbed four long-distance scores in the first three days.

"Deon [Stewart] has looked good, and La'Michael caught two of them yesterday," Smith said. "Jordan's were just big plays, you know."

Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. said sophomore Cheyenne O'Grady caught a touchdown in red-zone work Monday, which was the first day of work inside the 20-yard line of camp.

