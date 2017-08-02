Injury reported after scaffolding collapses on I-40 in Conway, state officials say

State police responded to Interstate 40 in Conway on Wednesday morning after a section of scaffolding collapsed, causing injury, said Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle.

Around 8:45 a.m., a section of scaffolding affixed to a bridge at mile marker 128, near the exit onto U.S. 64, fell onto the interstate below, Straessle said.

A person was reported injured in the accident, Straessle said, adding that he did not know who the person was or the extent of the injuries. He referred questions about the injured person to Arkansas State Police.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said Wednesday morning he did not have any information regarding injuries.

Lanes of the interstate were shut down as crews removed the debris, Straessle said. All lanes were reopened as of 9:15 a.m.