Little Rock police identify teen suspect in city's 35th homicide of year

Police on Wednesday identified the teen they are seeking in connection with the fatal shooting of a North Little Rock man at a Little Rock apartment complex.

Jasper Singleton, 19, is wanted in the death of 43-year-old Steven McPherson, police said in a news release. His mode of transportation and current whereabouts are unknown, and the department said Singleton should be considered armed and dangerous.

McPherson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a unit of the Big Country Chateau apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road about 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say he later died at UAMS Medical Center.

McPherson's death was the 35th reported in Little Rock in 2017 and among five reported in Arkansas' capital city in less than a week.