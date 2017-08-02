London works hard with his mother in mind

— Caleb London, a guard on the 15-under Arkansas Wings, adores his mother and is determined to take care of her in the future.

“I’m going to grind for her and make sure she’s in a better place so she doesn't have to work any more and she can get off her feet because she is busting her tail for me,” London said. “I love my mom and everything she does for me.”

London, 6-3, 170 pounds, of Memphis University School, helped the Wings to the Elite 8 of the FAB 48 tournament in Las Vegas this past week and the No. 9 ranking nationally in the prephoops.com poll. His mom is a regular at his games.

“She’s at every tournament, and she’s always cheering me on whether I’m playing good or bad. And I just love her, and she makes sure I have what I need,” London said.

He has a good start in trying to give his mother a better life with scholarship offers from SMU, Southern Miss and Abilene Christian.

Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Memphis are also showing interest.

“There’s still more work to do, and I’m just working hard every day and trying to do my best," London said.

The Mustangs top his list at the moment.

“SMU is standing out right now,” he said. “They’re my No. 1.”

An offer from Arkansas would be big.

“My dream schools are SMU, Arkansas and Louisville right now,” London said. “An offer from Arkansas would be huge. I feel like I fit well with the style of play they have.”