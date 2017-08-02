Man dies while trying to rescue children caught in North Little Rock house fire

A man died while trying to save children from a house fire in North Little Rock on Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman.

Chief John Plasterer of the North Little Rock Fire Department said a call about a blaze in a single-story home in the 200 block of West 13th Street came in around 12:45 a.m.

A woman and a man who noticed the fire while sitting outside went inside the burning home in an effort to rescue children inside, according to the Fire Department.

The woman was able to get out, but the man did not, Plasterer said. He reportedly died after breathing in toxic smoke near the blaze's origin.

The woman was able to safely rescue the two children inside the home, according to the spokesman. Their conditions were unavailable Wednesday afternoon.

The identity of the victim had not been released, pending notification of his family members.

Authorities said the cause of the fire has not been determined, though it is initially believed to have started from a faulty cord to an air conditioning unit in a bedroom, Plasterer said.