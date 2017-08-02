SEAHAWKS

Chancellor gets extension

Kam Chancellor, the Seattle Seahawks' starting strong safety, signed a three-year extension Tuesday that will keep him with the only club he's ever played for through the 2020 season and creates the possibility that Chancellor will retire having played only in Seattle.

Chancellor's new deal is worth up to $36 million with $25 million guaranteed, a hefty payday for a 29-year-old whose physical style of play has led to big hits but also a variety of injuries during his career.

Tuesday's announcement was a stark change from two years ago when Chancellor was a training camp holdout because he was unhappy with his contract.

Without a new deal, Chancellor could have left Seattle in free agency after this season. Chancellor's first contract extension, signed in 2013, is set to expire after the 2017 season.

Chancellor has been Seattle's starting strong safety since 2011. He is a two-time second-team All-Pro selection and a four-time Pro Bowler.

Known as one of the biggest hitters in the defensive backfield, Chancellor is also a highly respected voice in Seattle's locker room, even after his holdout two years ago where he missed the first two games of the regular season. Any wounds from that decision were healed when Chancellor was voted a team captain last season.

BRONCOS

Clady decides to retire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Ryan Clady, the talented and towering tackle whose nine-year NFL career was checkered with injuries, is retiring from football.

The Denver Broncos selected him 12th overall in the 2008 draft out of Boise State, where Clady made a pivotal block on the Statue of Liberty 2-point conversion play that stunned Oklahoma in the January 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

Among a dying breed of plug-and-play tackles in the NFL before colleges turned so heavily to spread offenses, Clady allowed just half a sack in his first 20 NFL games.

But injuries slowed him down and the two-time All-Pro missed both of Denver's Super Bowl appearances in recent years, first with a foot injury and then with a knee injury.

He also sustained a knee injury in the offseason early in his career that robbed him of some of his lateral movement for a couple of seasons even though he didn't miss any games.

Clady signed a $52.5 million, five-year contract in 2013 but would play in just 18 games over the next three seasons before the Broncos traded him to the Jets, where a shoulder injury ended his 2016 season in November. He underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and the Jets declined his option for this season.

JAGUARS

Mathers has 'neurological symptoms'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back I'Tavius Mathers was strapped to a board and carried off the practice field Tuesday after experiencing "neurological symptoms."

Mathers collided with defenders during training camp drills. He raised both arms as trainers removed his jersey. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, and the Jaguars said he was conscious during the move.

Mathers is a 5-11, 203-pound rookie from Murfreesboro, Tenn. He spent three years at Mississippi before transferring to Middle Tennessee for the 2016 season. He ran for 1,561 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior last year, averaging more than 120 yards a game.

PACKERS

Adams injures foot

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers rookie defensive tackle Montravious Adams will miss time at training camp because of a foot injury.

Coach Mike McCarthy said before practice Tuesday that Adams had surgery this week and will be out "multiple weeks." Adams was a third-round pick in the NFL draft out of Auburn.

Adams joins fourth-round pick Vince Biegel on the sideline at training camp because of a foot injury. The linebacker who played at Wisconsin is expected to miss the first few weeks of practice following offseason surgery.

Another rookie, second-round pick Kevin King, attended practice Tuesday without pads because of an undisclosed injury. The cornerback out of Washington is expected to play a key role in the secondary this fall.

PANTHERS

Newton throws no passes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was held out of passing drills with soreness in his surgically repaired right throwing shoulder.

Coach Ron Rivera said Newton told the training staff prior to Tuesday's practice that he was still sore from last week's workouts. Newton was suited up, but only worked on handoffs.

Rivera said, "We figured why push it? Why have him throw with a sore arm -- and make it even sorer?"

Newton missed the final portion of practice Sunday with some soreness in the shoulder. The Panthers had Monday off, so he'd been expected to return to work.

Rivera hasn't decided whether Newton will play in the Aug. 9 preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

Newton had surgery in March to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

