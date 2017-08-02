BRAVES

Top prospect gets call

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves called up infielder Ozzie Albies, one of the team's top prospects, to start at second base against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his major league debut Tuesday night.

Albies, 20, becomes the youngest player in the major leagues.

Albies said he didn't expect the promotion but added "I'm ready for it. I'm always ready for it. I'm excited and ready to play right away."

Another top prospect, right-hander Lucas Sims, also made his debut against the Dodgers. Sims was the team's first-round pick in 2012.

The Braves added other changes to their lineup. Freddie Freeman, who spent much of his time at third base after returning from a broken left wrist in early July, returned to his natural position at first base.

Matt Adams, whose productive bat at first base prompted Freeman's move last month, made at least a temporary switch to left field. Matt Kemp, the Braves regular left fielder, is on the 10-day DL with a hamstring injury.

Braves Manager Brian Snitker said Brandon Phillips, pushed out of the lineup by Albies' promotion, may see some time at third base.

Albies, a native of Curacao, hit .285 with 9 home runs, 41 RBI and 21 stolen bases for Class AAA Gwinnett this season. He started in 82 games at second base and 14 games at shortstop.

WHITE SOX

Garcia on concussion list

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Willy Garcia on the seven-day concussion disabled list Tuesday after his collision with second baseman Yoan Moncada in the sixth inning of Monday's victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Moncada's right knee hit Garcia on the side of the head while both were trying to make a catch in right field, and Garcia said he lost consciousness. He was diagnosed with a bruised head while Moncada has a bruised knee.

The Sox were already short one right fielder because Avisail Garcia is on the disabled list with a strained ligament in his thumb. To take Willy Garcia's place, the Sox called up infielder/outfielder Nicky Delmonico, 25, from Class AAA Charlotte.

It will be the major-league debut for Delmonico, who is hitting .262 with 18 doubles, 3 triples, 12 home runs, 45 RBI and 55 runs scored over 99 games with Charlotte this season. He has played 73 games at third base, 13 in left field and 3 in right field this year.

An Orioles 2011 sixth-round draft pick, he was traded to Milwaukee in 2013 and signed with the White Sox as a minor-league free agent in 2015.

MARLINS

Lots of Marlins on DL

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins probably should not count on players returning from the disabled list to spark a late-season turnaround.

Right-hander Edinson Volquez and shortstop J.T. Riddle will miss the rest of the season because of injuries that may require surgery, Manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday. Volquez has been sidelined since July 17 because of a left knee injury, and Riddle has been out since July 19 with a left shoulder injury.

In addition, first baseman Justin Bour is expected to be sidelined another four to six weeks because of a strained right oblique, and it'll be at least three weeks before he resumes any baseball activity, Mattingly said. Bour has 21 home runs and 63 RBI.

Volquez, the Marlins' opening day starter, went 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA in 17 starts and threw the only no-hitter in the majors this year. He's under contract for $13 million next season.

Riddle batted .250 in 70 games as a rookie this year.

The outlook is better for a couple of other players on the disabled list. Right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough, sidelined with right shoulder impingement, is expected to throw a bullpen session this week. He and third baseman Martin Prado, recovering from right knee surgery, are expected back before the end of the season, Mattingly said.

TWINS

Gee gets call-up

Dillon Gee is getting his chance. The Twins are calling up the right-hander from Class AAA Rochester to fill one of two openings on the 25-man roster following the trades of Jaime Garcia and Brandon Kintzler.

Byron Buxton was activated after missing 14 games because of a groin strain, and will take the other opening. The center fielder was on rehab assignment in Rochester.

Gee, 31, was signed as a minor league free agent on June 22, but was called up immediately when the Twins were low on bodies. He never pitched, and was sent back to Rochester. He's 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA in five starts at Rochester. The numbers look great, but his command has been shaky at times. Still, the Twins are giving Gee a shot instead of recalling Kyle Gibson.

Once Gee appears in a game -- the Twins could use a starter on Thursday against Texas -- Minnesota will set a team record by using 30 pitchers this season.

ATHLETICS

Team releases Axford

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland Athletics have released reliever John Axford.

The A's announced the move on Tuesday, less than a week after he was designated for assignment by the struggling club.

The right-handed Axford pitched in 22 games for Oakland this season, going 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA.

Axford, 34, led the National League with 46 saves for Milwaukee in 2011. He later made stops in St. Louis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Colorado before joining the A's in 2016.

