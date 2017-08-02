TENNIS

Halep advances

Top-seeded Simona Halep defeated Sloane Stephens 7-6 (3), 6-0 in her opening match at the Citi Open in Washington on Tuesday. After beating Stephens, the 2015 Citi Open champion, Halep will face Mariana Duque-Marino in the second round. Stephens played her second match of the season after missing nearly a year with a stress fracture in her foot. Halep, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, is ranked No. 2 behind Karolina Pliskova. Ekaterina Makarova stopped Jamie Loeb 7-6(4), 6-3, and Monica Puig beat Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-4. In night matches, second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic faces Tatjana Maria, Monica Niculescu faces Nao Hibino and Christina McHale faces Eugenie Bouchard. On the men's side, top-seeded Dominic Thiem faces Henri Laaksonen and second-seeded Kei Nishikori faces Donald Young. The Citi Open is a hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 28.

Struff beats Haas

Tommy Haas hinted at cutting short his farewell season and retiring immediately after losing to fellow German player Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the opening round of the Generali Open at Kitzbuehel, Austria, on Tuesday. Ranked 248th, Haas entered the final clay-court event of the year on a wild card. He is 6-14 this year, having lost all six matches since upsetting Roger Federer in Stuttgart in June. Struff joined fellow German Philipp Kohlschreiber in the second round. The 2015 champion beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, three days after pulling out of his semifinal in Hamburg with a thigh injury. Kohlschreiber next plays seventh-seeded Jiri Vesely, who defeated Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 6-4, 6-4. Also, Colombian qualifier Santiago Giraldo upset two-time former champion Robin Haase of the Netherlands 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4; and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina saved four match points in the second set before beating Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil 2-6, 7-6 (11), 7-6 (4). Gerald Melzer of Austria, a semifinalist last year, and Renzo Olivo of Argentina also advanced to the second round.

Jerome Golmard dies

Jerome Golmard, a former French tennis player who reached a career high ranking of No. 22, has died. He was 43. The French tennis federation said Tuesday that Golmard died Monday night. Golmard announced three years ago that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease causing muscle paralysis and also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Golmard had launched a foundation helping victims of the disease and their relatives. The left-handed Golmard won two ATP titles, in Chennai and Dubai, and represented France in the Davis Cup six times.

BASKETBALL

Warriors sign 3 centers

The Golden State Warriors are keeping all three of their centers from a championship season, re-signing 7-footer JaVale McGee to a one-year deal Tuesday for the veteran minimum of about $2.3 million. McGee is a fan favorite for his ability to deliver on alley-oop dunks when Stephen Curry and the others find the sure-handed big man with high lob passes. McGee emerged as a reliable option off the bench in Steve Kerr's three-center rotation featuring starter Zaza Pachulia and reserve David West, both of whom also received new contracts. In Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs, McGee scored a postseason-best 16 points -- all in the first half -- as Pachulia sat out with a bruised heel. McGee made all seven of his shots in Game 2 of a first-round victory against Portland, shooting 18 for 23 in all in the four-game sweep of the Trail Blazers. Overall, he averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds playing 9.6 minutes in 77 games with 10 starts while shooting a career-best 65.2 percent.

Delle Donne has surgery

Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne tore a ligament in her left thumb and will be sidelined at least two weeks, the team announced Tuesday. She tore the ulnar collateral ligament in the first quarter of the team's game against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. Delle Donne will undergo surgery today to repair the thumb and will be evaluated after two weeks. She is expected to return by the end of the season. Delle Donne injured her right thumb last year against Washington when she was playing for Chicago. It forced her to miss the Sky's second-round playoff game against Atlanta. The Mystics (14-9) are currently tied for third in the playoff standings.

HOCKEY

Wild sign leading scorer

Two days after locking up Nino Niederreiter on a five-year deal, the Minnesota Wild also avoided arbitration Tuesday by signing last season's leading scorer, Mikael Granlund, to a three-year, $17.25 million contract. The deal averages to an annual $5.75 million salary-cap hit and gives the Wild at least three years of cost certainty knowing it has Granlund and Niederreiter plugged in at a combined $11 million. Granlund will be paid $5.25 million for the upcoming season, $5.5 million in 2018-19 and $6.5 million in 2019-20. The Wild bought one of his unrestricted free-agent seasons, and like Niederreiter, there's no no-trade clause. Granlund, 25, had a strong arbitration case after averaging nearly 19 minutes a game last season, being nominated for the Lady Byng Trophy and being one of Coach Bruce Boudreau's most trusted soldiers when it came to defensive-zone starts and matching up against top players alongside linemate Mikko Koivu.

SOCCER

Miami to submit Cup bid

If the World Cup returns to the U.S., Miami wants to be involved. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Tuesday that the county will submit a bid by September to host games in the 2026 World Cup, a move that comes with David Beckham possibly on the cusp of getting approval to bring an expansion Major League Soccer franchise to Miami and following a week where more than 110,000 fans attended two high-profile exhibition matches in South Florida. The county will make its pitch to the United Bid Committee, the group formed by the national delegations of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. to pursue bringing a men's World Cup to North America for the first time since 1994. "We are hopeful," Gimenez said. The group has been contacting more than 40 cities in recent weeks, inviting them to apply.

MOTOR SPORTS

Sources: Kurt Busch out at Stewart-Haas Racing

Kurt Busch began the 2017 season by winning the Daytona 500. He will end it likely out of a job.

In a surprising twist to NASCAR’s “Silly Season,” Busch is out at Stewart-Haas Racing, according to multiple media outlets. The team reportedly informed Busch on Tuesday that it will not pick up the option, which comes as a shocking pink slip to Busch, who is the 2004 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Within hours of the news posting online, the team issued this tweet:

“We don’t comment on contract status, but we expect (at)KurtBusch back in our (at)MonsterEnergy/(at)Haas — Automation Ford in ‘18. Just sayin’.”

That isn’t a denial. It just leads to more speculation, with the possibility that the team will try to re-sign Busch at a much lower price. NASCAR teams do not release contract figures, but drivers of Busch’s status command multi-million dollar yearly deals. Stewart-Haas has until midnight on Tuesday to reverse the move, and that’s not likely.

The decision will amp up speculation that Stewart-Haas will morph into a two-car show for 2018, with only Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer in the mix.

Speculation has focused on the team not bringing back Danica Patrick, who has struggled throughout her NASCAR career.

That was never a problem for Busch, who has 29 Cup series wins, 21 poles, 127 top fives and 252 top 10s in 597 career starts.

It’s been a nice run for the organization after Stewart-Haas switched manufacturers from Chevrolet to Ford this season. They remain a formidable group with the exception of Patrick.

Busch has been with Stewart-Haas since Busch announced in August of 2013 that he was leaving Furniture Row Racing to join one of the super teams in NASCAR.

It was the culmination of an inspiring comeback for Busch, 38, finally shedding much of the temperamental baggage that he had carried with him throughout his career. He was bounced at Penske Racing after the 2011 season for various emotional hissy fits, which included a profanity-laced tirade against an ESPN broadcaster in Homestead.

