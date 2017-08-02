Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, August 02, 2017, 3:03 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police believe burglaries at 4 Arkansas churches, 1 school are linked

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:32 p.m.

police-on-wednesday-aug-2-2017-released-photos-of-a-suspected-burglar-linked-to-recent-burglaries-at-churches-and-a-school-in-fort-smith

PHOTO BY FORT SMITH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, released photos of a suspected burglar linked to recent burglaries at churches and a school in Fort Smith.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police in Fort Smith say they are investigating a rash of burglaries reported close to each other at four churches and a school and believe that the cases may be related.

The break-ins happened at New Life Church, 9000 Dallas St.; Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St.; Faith United Methodist Church, 2901 Massard Road; East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road; and Chaffin Junior High School, 3025 Massard Road.

All burglaries were reported in the early-morning hours and occurred from July 14 through Monday.

"Items of interest appear to be electronic equipment such as iPads, laptops, computer towers and monitors," according to a release.

Detectives with the Fort Smith Police Department say a white male seen in surveillance footage is linked to the crimes. He is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Authorities described him as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Handout photos show a suspected burglar wearing tactical gear as well as a repelling harness, hat, scarf and gloves. He was holding a duffle bag in some of the images.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police believe burglaries at 4 Arkansas churches, 1 school are linked

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Babs59 says... August 2, 2017 at 2:29 p.m.

His "repelling" harness sure kept the police away during the robberies!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online