Police believe burglaries at 4 Arkansas churches, 1 school are linked
This article was published today at 1:32 p.m.
Police in Fort Smith say they are investigating a rash of burglaries reported close to each other at four churches and a school and believe that the cases may be related.
The break-ins happened at New Life Church, 9000 Dallas St.; Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St.; Faith United Methodist Church, 2901 Massard Road; East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road; and Chaffin Junior High School, 3025 Massard Road.
All burglaries were reported in the early-morning hours and occurred from July 14 through Monday.
"Items of interest appear to be electronic equipment such as iPads, laptops, computer towers and monitors," according to a release.
Detectives with the Fort Smith Police Department say a white male seen in surveillance footage is linked to the crimes. He is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
Authorities described him as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.
Handout photos show a suspected burglar wearing tactical gear as well as a repelling harness, hat, scarf and gloves. He was holding a duffle bag in some of the images.
Babs59 says... August 2, 2017 at 2:29 p.m.
His "repelling" harness sure kept the police away during the robberies!
